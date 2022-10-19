Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.44 million Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.92. With the company’s per share price at $50.05 changed hands at -$0.32 or -0.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.38B. OVV’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.47% off its 52-week high of $63.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.52, which suggests the last value was 41.02% up since then. When we look at Ovintiv Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Analysts gave the Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OVV as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ovintiv Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.81.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) trade information

Instantly OVV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 53.86 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.52%, with the 5-day performance at -4.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is 0.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OVV’s forecast low is $55.00 with $99.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -97.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ovintiv Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.90% over the past 6 months, a 83.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ovintiv Inc. will rise 153.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.66 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Ovintiv Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.68 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Ovintiv Inc. earnings to increase by 122.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.54% per year.

OVV Dividends

Ovintiv Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08. The 2.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Ovintiv Inc. shares while 81.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.33%. There are 81.99% institutions holding the Ovintiv Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.27% of the shares, roughly 26.28 million OVV shares worth $1.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.08% or 23.23 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.5 million shares estimated at $508.18 million under it, the former controlled 4.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 7.52 million shares worth around $406.38 million.