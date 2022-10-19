Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 1.51 million Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $80.21 changed hands at -$7.4 or -8.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.95B. NTRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.5% off its 52-week high of $135.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $81.89, which suggests the last value was -2.09% down since then. When we look at Northern Trust Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 948.48K.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) trade information

Instantly NTRS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 89.34 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -8.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.75%, with the 5-day performance at 4.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) is -8.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Northern Trust Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.56% over the past 6 months, a 1.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Northern Trust Corporation will rise 3.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.77 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Northern Trust Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.61 billion and $1.68 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Northern Trust Corporation earnings to increase by 30.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.15% per year.

NTRS Dividends

Northern Trust Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 19. The 3.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of Northern Trust Corporation shares while 85.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.34%. There are 85.00% institutions holding the Northern Trust Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.90% of the shares, roughly 22.71 million NTRS shares worth $2.64 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.52% or 15.68 million shares worth $1.83 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 5.69 million shares estimated at $662.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 4.55 million shares worth around $529.34 million.