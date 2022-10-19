Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.22 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.39B. NMR’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.73% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 2.17% up since then. When we look at Nomura Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NMR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Instantly NMR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.29 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.17%, with the 5-day performance at -1.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) is -6.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nomura Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.56% over the past 6 months, a 11.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Nomura Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.90% per year.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 3.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 3.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Nomura Holdings Inc. shares while 1.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.00%. There are 1.00% institutions holding the Nomura Holdings Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 6.85 million NMR shares worth $22.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 3.75 million shares worth $12.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA Large Cap International Portfolio and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. With 0.54 million shares estimated at $1.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $1.44 million.