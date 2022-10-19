Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 4.4 million Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $11.32 changed hands at -$0.43 or -3.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.62B. NEOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -322.26% off its 52-week high of $47.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.30, which suggests the last value was 0.18% up since then. When we look at Neogen Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.71 million.

Analysts gave the Neogen Corporation (NEOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NEOG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Neogen Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Instantly NEOG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.53 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -3.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.07%, with the 5-day performance at -3.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is -28.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEOG’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neogen Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.37% over the past 6 months, a -65.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Neogen Corporation will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $135.74 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Neogen Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $138.74 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Neogen Corporation earnings to decrease by -21.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 19 and December 23.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Neogen Corporation shares while 97.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.94%. There are 97.60% institutions holding the Neogen Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.85% of the shares, roughly 11.7 million NEOG shares worth $360.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.71% or 10.47 million shares worth $322.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.76 million shares estimated at $177.51 million under it, the former controlled 5.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $96.11 million.