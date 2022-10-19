monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Gain 7.47%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $100.84 changed hands at $7.01 or 7.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.76B. MNDY’s last price was a discount, traded about -346.25% off its 52-week high of $450.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $85.75, which suggests the last value was 14.96% up since then. When we look at monday.com Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 611.58K.

Analysts gave the monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MNDY as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. monday.com Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.75.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

Instantly MNDY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 101.57 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 7.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.34%, with the 5-day performance at 4.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is -24.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNDY’s forecast low is $135.00 with $240.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.88% for it to hit the projected low.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the monday.com Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.19% over the past 6 months, a -79.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for monday.com Ltd. will fall -188.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -153.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $118.22 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that monday.com Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $125.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.11 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 90.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for monday.com Ltd. earnings to increase by 22.00%.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.69% of monday.com Ltd. shares while 62.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.51%. There are 62.95% institutions holding the monday.com Ltd. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 30.96% of the shares, roughly 13.91 million MNDY shares worth $2.2 billion.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.62% or 2.08 million shares worth $328.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 1.04 million shares estimated at $164.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $33.19 million.