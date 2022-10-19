Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $23.01 changed hands at $0.42 or 1.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.29B. MGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.73% off its 52-week high of $30.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.23, which suggests the last value was 25.12% up since then. When we look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MGY as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.49 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.94%, with the 5-day performance at 5.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 2.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGY’s forecast low is $25.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.40% over the past 6 months, a 100.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation will rise 110.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $449.56 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $457.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $231.24 million and $283.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to increase by 132.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.05% per year.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01. The 0.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.95% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 109.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.31%. There are 109.60% institutions holding the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.78% of the shares, roughly 21.97 million MGY shares worth $519.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.92% or 14.77 million shares worth $349.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.65 million shares estimated at $110.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 4.48 million shares worth around $105.98 million.