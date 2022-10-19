LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 3.06 million LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.90 changing hands around $1.46 or 17.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.10M. LMAO’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.83% off its 52-week high of $12.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.93, which suggests the last value was 19.9% up since then. When we look at LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 57840.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.85K.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) trade information

Instantly LMAO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.80 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 17.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.94%, with the 5-day performance at -18.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) is -17.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4400.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

LMAO Dividends

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 16.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. shares while 98.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.78%. There are 98.78% institutions holding the LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. stock share, with Karpus Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.09% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million LMAO shares worth $14.54 million.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.30% or 0.97 million shares worth $9.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 59099.0 shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 45419.0 shares worth around $0.45 million.