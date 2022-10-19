Let’s Talk About Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.67 million Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s per share price at $10.57 changed hands at $0.46 or 4.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.36B. GEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.53% off its 52-week high of $13.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.61, which suggests the last value was 28.0% up since then. When we look at Genesis Energy L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 543.38K.

Analysts gave the Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GEL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genesis Energy L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

Instantly GEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.07 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.31%, with the 5-day performance at 3.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is -8.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEL’s forecast low is $13.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genesis Energy L.P. will rise 79.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $525.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Genesis Energy L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $550.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $503.86 million and $402.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Genesis Energy L.P. earnings to increase by 51.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.10% per year.

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07. The 5.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.05% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares while 74.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.14%. There are 74.03% institutions holding the Genesis Energy L.P. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 18.38 million GEL shares worth $215.24 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.47% or 16.51 million shares worth $193.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 16.59 million shares estimated at $203.04 million under it, the former controlled 13.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 6.28% of the shares, roughly 7.7 million shares worth around $94.2 million.