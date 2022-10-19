Let’s Jump Into The Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.16 changed hands at -$0.36 or -1.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.55B. TEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.87% off its 52-week high of $19.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.51, which suggests the last value was 47.63% up since then. When we look at Tenneco Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Instantly TEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.81 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.89%, with the 5-day performance at -0.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is -3.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TEN’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tenneco Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.76% over the past 6 months, a -47.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenneco Inc. will fall -51.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 617.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.56 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Tenneco Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.4 billion and $4.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Tenneco Inc. earnings to increase by 102.20%.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 07.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.25% of Tenneco Inc. shares while 83.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.57%. There are 83.64% institutions holding the Tenneco Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.65% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million TEN shares worth $132.13 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.08% or 5.9 million shares worth $108.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.86 million shares estimated at $89.11 million under it, the former controlled 5.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $40.41 million.