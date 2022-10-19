Let’s Jump Into The F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.36 million F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.72 changing hands around $0.56 or 4.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.64B. FNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.84% off its 52-week high of $14.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.48, which suggests the last value was 23.62% up since then. When we look at F.N.B. Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Analysts gave the F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FNB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. F.N.B. Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) trade information

Instantly FNB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.79 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 4.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.49%, with the 5-day performance at 7.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is 7.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FNB’s forecast low is $12.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.54% for it to hit the projected low.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the F.N.B. Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.87% over the past 6 months, a 4.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for F.N.B. Corporation will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $388.26 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that F.N.B. Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $388.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $302.26 million and $298.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.40%. The 2022 estimates are for F.N.B. Corporation earnings to increase by 44.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

FNB Dividends

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 19. The 3.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of F.N.B. Corporation shares while 77.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.43%. There are 77.64% institutions holding the F.N.B. Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.48% of the shares, roughly 40.26 million FNB shares worth $553.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.35% or 36.32 million shares worth $498.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.89 million shares estimated at $245.78 million under it, the former controlled 5.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 10.39 million shares worth around $142.72 million.