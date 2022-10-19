Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.51 million Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $322.06 changed hands at $6.64 or 2.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.66B. LRCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.24% off its 52-week high of $731.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $299.59, which suggests the last value was 6.98% up since then. When we look at Lam Research Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) trade information

Instantly LRCX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 344.72 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.22%, with the 5-day performance at -1.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is -21.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lam Research Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.79% over the past 6 months, a 9.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lam Research Corporation will rise 14.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.91 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Lam Research Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.3 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Lam Research Corporation earnings to increase by 21.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.66% per year.

LRCX Dividends

Lam Research Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 19. The 2.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.90. It is important to note, however, that the 2.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Lam Research Corporation shares while 84.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.50%. There are 84.28% institutions holding the Lam Research Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.51% of the shares, roughly 11.64 million LRCX shares worth $3.75 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 11.04 million shares worth $3.55 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 4.09 million shares estimated at $1.32 billion under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $988.9 million.