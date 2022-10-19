Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch KD Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.11 million Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.11 changed hands at $0.42 or 4.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.17B. KD’s last price was a discount, traded about -470.8% off its 52-week high of $52.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.93, which suggests the last value was 12.95% up since then. When we look at Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Analysts gave the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.84.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.13 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 4.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.67%, with the 5-day performance at 9.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is -10.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KD’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.1 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.98 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.20%.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.53% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares while 63.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.27%. There are 63.77% institutions holding the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 20.41 million KD shares worth $185.92 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 17.39 million shares worth $158.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5.95 million shares estimated at $54.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $53.94 million.