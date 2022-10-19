Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.64 million Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.80 changed hands at -$0.57 or -1.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.52B. KDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.29% off its 52-week high of $41.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.35, which suggests the last value was 11.77% up since then. When we look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.12 million.

Analysts gave the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended KDP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Instantly KDP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 38.52 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.10%, with the 5-day performance at 2.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is 1.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.16% over the past 6 months, a 5.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will rise 4.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.63 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.16 billion and $3.39 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings to increase by 58.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.09% per year.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 27. The 2.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.71% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares while 54.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.55%. There are 54.59% institutions holding the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.57% of the shares, roughly 64.3 million KDP shares worth $2.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 63.24 million shares worth $2.39 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.89 million shares estimated at $1.05 billion under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 25.06 million shares worth around $945.43 million.