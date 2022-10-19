Is PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.79 changed hands at -$2.99 or -6.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.53B. PTCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.38% off its 52-week high of $55.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.01, which suggests the last value was 45.38% up since then. When we look at PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 591.52K.

Analysts gave the PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PTCT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.19.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) trade information

Instantly PTCT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.25 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -6.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.47%, with the 5-day performance at -3.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) is -8.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PTCT’s forecast low is $40.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.64% for it to hit the projected low.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PTC Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.06% over the past 6 months, a 16.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PTC Therapeutics Inc. will rise 37.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 49.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $187.24 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $222.76 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.20%. The 2022 estimates are for PTC Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.51% per year.

PTCT Dividends

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 27.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.48% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares while 105.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.69%. There are 105.99% institutions holding the PTC Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.96% of the shares, roughly 10.7 million PTCT shares worth $493.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.04% or 7.18 million shares worth $331.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.27 million shares estimated at $104.54 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $97.26 million.