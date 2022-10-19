Is Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $76.63 changed hands at $1.16 or 1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.14B. ENTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.19% off its 52-week high of $158.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.98, which suggests the last value was 7.37% up since then. When we look at Entegris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Entegris Inc. (ENTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ENTG as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Entegris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) trade information

Instantly ENTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 80.40 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is -18.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENTG’s forecast low is $108.00 with $148.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -93.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Entegris Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.28% over the past 6 months, a 18.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Entegris Inc. will rise 10.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Entegris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $583.55 million and $635.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Entegris Inc. earnings to increase by 38.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.82% per year.

ENTG Dividends

Entegris Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 28. The 0.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Entegris Inc. shares while 95.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.36%. There are 95.68% institutions holding the Entegris Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.62% of the shares, roughly 14.32 million ENTG shares worth $1.1 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.44% or 12.57 million shares worth $963.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 4.0 million shares estimated at $306.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 3.71 million shares worth around $284.0 million.