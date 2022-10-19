Is DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.81 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.85B. DRH’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.56% off its 52-week high of $11.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.18, which suggests the last value was 18.5% up since then. When we look at DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) trade information

Instantly DRH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.96 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.95%, with the 5-day performance at 11.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is -2.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DiamondRock Hospitality Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.63% over the past 6 months, a 700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DiamondRock Hospitality Company will rise 220.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 650.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $263.09 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $245.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $110.69 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 137.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.90%. The 2022 estimates are for DiamondRock Hospitality Company earnings to increase by 51.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.50% per year.

DRH Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03. The 1.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares while 105.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.00%. There are 105.45% institutions holding the DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.12% of the shares, roughly 40.31 million DRH shares worth $407.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.47% or 34.72 million shares worth $350.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 14.95 million shares estimated at $122.77 million under it, the former controlled 7.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.80% of the shares, roughly 10.11 million shares worth around $107.42 million.