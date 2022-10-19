Home  »  Company   »  ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE: IACC) Is Either...

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE: IACC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.66 million ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.01 changing hands around $0.11 or 1.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $320.72M. IACC’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.1% off its 52-week high of $9.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.65, which suggests the last value was 3.6% up since then. When we look at ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.99K.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) trade information

Instantly IACC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.02 on Thursday, 10/13/22 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) is 0.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2210.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

IACC Dividends

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.62% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. shares while 107.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.11%. There are 107.48% institutions holding the ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. stock share, with Ion Acquisition Corp Gp Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 26.98% of the shares, roughly 7.03 million IACC shares worth $70.38 million.

Third Point, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.91% or 1.8 million shares worth $18.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $4.38 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $2.1 million.

