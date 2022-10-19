Investing In Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.37 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.38B. ALK’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.27% off its 52-week high of $61.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.19, which suggests the last value was 9.87% up since then. When we look at Alaska Air Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Analysts gave the Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALK as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.39.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

Instantly ALK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 43.09 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.73%, with the 5-day performance at 3.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is -7.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALK’s forecast low is $45.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alaska Air Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.34% over the past 6 months, a 326.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alaska Air Group Inc. will rise 62.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 433.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.82 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Alaska Air Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.93 billion and $1.84 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings to increase by 134.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.43% per year.

ALK Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 20.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares while 77.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.94%. There are 77.64% institutions holding the Alaska Air Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.16% of the shares, roughly 14.07 million ALK shares worth $591.38 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.68% or 7.16 million shares worth $300.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 4.37 million shares estimated at $183.63 million under it, the former controlled 3.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million shares worth around $161.09 million.