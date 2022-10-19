Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $208.68 changed hands at $1.57 or 0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.33B. ILMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.1% off its 52-week high of $428.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $173.45, which suggests the last value was 16.88% up since then. When we look at Illumina Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the Illumina Inc. (ILMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ILMN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Illumina Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) trade information

Instantly ILMN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 217.31 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.15%, with the 5-day performance at 4.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is 4.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $253.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ILMN’s forecast low is $165.00 with $380.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Illumina Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.03% over the past 6 months, a -53.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Illumina Inc. will fall -65.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.22 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Illumina Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.33 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Illumina Inc. earnings to increase by 13.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.13% per year.

ILMN Dividends

Illumina Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of Illumina Inc. shares while 88.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.26%. There are 88.93% institutions holding the Illumina Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.31% of the shares, roughly 20.91 million ILMN shares worth $7.3 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.91% or 12.43 million shares worth $4.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.78 million shares estimated at $1.67 billion under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 4.53 million shares worth around $1.58 billion.