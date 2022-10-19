IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.26 changing hands around $0.08 or 6.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.47M. ICCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -553.17% off its 52-week high of $8.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at IceCure Medical Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9620.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.44K.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Instantly ICCM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 6.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.31%, with the 5-day performance at -1.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) is -11.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.65 days.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IceCure Medical Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.81% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.33% of IceCure Medical Ltd shares while 8.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.22%.