How Will CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.8 million CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s per share price at $4.91 changed hands at $0.56 or 12.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $291.31M. PRTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -255.6% off its 52-week high of $17.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.32, which suggests the last value was 12.02% up since then. When we look at CarParts.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 808.05K.

Analysts gave the CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRTS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CarParts.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) trade information

Instantly PRTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.98 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 12.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) is -14.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRTS’s forecast low is $14.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -307.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.13% for it to hit the projected low.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CarParts.com Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.55% over the past 6 months, a 45.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CarParts.com Inc. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $175.77 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that CarParts.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $169.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $133.35 million and $133.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.10%. The 2022 estimates are for CarParts.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -437.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

PRTS Dividends

CarParts.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.11% of CarParts.com Inc. shares while 80.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.03%. There are 80.89% institutions holding the CarParts.com Inc. stock share, with Park West Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 5.3 million PRTS shares worth $35.52 million.

Cannell Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.38% or 3.45 million shares worth $23.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $11.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $8.79 million.