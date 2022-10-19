Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.70 changed hands at -$0.31 or -3.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.01B. HAYW’s current price is a discount, trading about -229.31% off its 52-week high of $28.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.30, which suggests the last value was 4.6% up since then. When we look at Hayward Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Analysts gave the Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HAYW as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Instantly HAYW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.29 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -3.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is -12.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HAYW’s forecast low is $8.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hayward Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.08% over the past 6 months, a 29.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hayward Holdings Inc. will fall -46.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $239.92 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Hayward Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $272.62 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hayward Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 215.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.16% per year.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Hayward Holdings Inc. shares while 107.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.69%. There are 107.58% institutions holding the Hayward Holdings Inc. stock share, with CCMP Capital GP, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 21.80% of the shares, roughly 47.08 million HAYW shares worth $406.08 million.

Alberta Investment Managament Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.91% or 25.73 million shares worth $221.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 5.81 million shares estimated at $50.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $30.84 million.