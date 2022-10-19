Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.38% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.64 changing hands around $0.34 or 2.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.55B. HLIT’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.12% off its 52-week high of $14.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.25, which suggests the last value was 43.65% up since then. When we look at Harmonic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Instantly HLIT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.02 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.60%, with the 5-day performance at 6.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is 19.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.6 days.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harmonic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.51% over the past 6 months, a 41.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harmonic Inc. will rise 80.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $149.97 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Harmonic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $151.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $107.52 million and $117.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Harmonic Inc. earnings to increase by 141.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

HLIT Dividends

Harmonic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of Harmonic Inc. shares while 110.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.81%. There are 110.31% institutions holding the Harmonic Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.06% of the shares, roughly 17.82 million HLIT shares worth $165.56 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.32% or 16.0 million shares worth $148.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 11.49 million shares estimated at $106.76 million under it, the former controlled 11.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.08% of the shares, roughly 7.4 million shares worth around $64.12 million.