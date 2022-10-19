Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.04 million Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.84 changing hands around $0.18 or 1.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.05B. FMS’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.69% off its 52-week high of $36.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.78, which suggests the last value was 7.66% up since then. When we look at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended FMS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) trade information

Instantly FMS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.03 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.92%, with the 5-day performance at 4.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) is -17.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FMS’s forecast low is $11.73 with $29.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.42% over the past 6 months, a -27.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.67 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.3 billion and $5.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.21%. The 2022 estimates are for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA earnings to increase by 3.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.05% per year.

FMS Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 5.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.71. It is important to note, however, that the 5.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares while 6.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.49%. There are 6.49% institutions holding the Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock share, with Pzena Investment Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.97% of the shares, roughly 11.58 million FMS shares worth $389.93 million.

Fiduciary Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 6.54 million shares worth $220.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Value Line Dividend Index. With 6.08 million shares estimated at $188.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Value Line Dividend Index held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $56.26 million.