ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.57 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.92B. FORG’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.5% off its 52-week high of $36.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.94, which suggests the last value was 47.1% up since then. When we look at ForgeRock Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 951.00K.

Analysts gave the ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended FORG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ForgeRock Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) trade information

Instantly FORG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.61 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) is 39.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.32, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FORG’s forecast low is $17.00 with $23.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.68% for it to hit the projected low.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ForgeRock Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.27% over the past 6 months, a 49.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ForgeRock Inc. will rise 57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.89 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that ForgeRock Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $61.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.15 million and $47.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for ForgeRock Inc. earnings to decrease by -117.30%.

FORG Dividends

ForgeRock Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.48% of ForgeRock Inc. shares while 60.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.60%. There are 60.75% institutions holding the ForgeRock Inc. stock share, with Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.07% of the shares, roughly 4.57 million FORG shares worth $103.01 million.

Meritech Capital Associates IV, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 3.46 million shares worth $78.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Discovery Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $15.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $14.83 million.