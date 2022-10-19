Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.45% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $70.96 changed hands at $0.32 or 0.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.84B. FND’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.59% off its 52-week high of $145.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.91, which suggests the last value was 15.57% up since then. When we look at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Instantly FND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 74.96 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.42%, with the 5-day performance at 1.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is -10.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.23 days.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.64% over the past 6 months, a 11.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $840.26 million and $876.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 43.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.20% per year.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.87% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares while 100.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.20%. There are 100.29% institutions holding the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.41% of the shares, roughly 11.02 million FND shares worth $892.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 9.04 million shares worth $732.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 4.65 million shares estimated at $292.67 million under it, the former controlled 4.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.82% of the shares, roughly 4.05 million shares worth around $327.76 million.