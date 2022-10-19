Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ERNA) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 2.97 million Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.64. With the company’s per share price at $5.46 changed hands at $0.54 or 10.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $322.25M. ERNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -3599.63% off its 52-week high of $202.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 37.73% up since then. When we look at Eterna Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.14K.

Analysts gave the Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (ERNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ERNA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) trade information

Instantly ERNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.15 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 10.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.45%, with the 5-day performance at 32.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) is -10.58% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERNA’s forecast low is $60.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -998.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -998.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (ERNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Eterna Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 6.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ERNA Dividends

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA)’s Major holders