Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.53 changed hands at -$6.82 or -12.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.41B. ESTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.38% off its 52-week high of $93.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.93, which suggests the last value was 5.25% up since then. When we look at Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.82K.

Analysts gave the Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ESTA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) trade information

Instantly ESTA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 59.91 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -12.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.63%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) is -3.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ESTA’s forecast low is $65.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -152.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.93% over the past 6 months, a -56.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will fall -81.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.39 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $39.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.44 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.00%.

ESTA Dividends

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.51% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares while 77.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.80%. There are 77.68% institutions holding the Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. stock share, with JW Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.99% of the shares, roughly 3.14 million ESTA shares worth $211.77 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.58% or 2.32 million shares worth $156.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $28.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $15.25 million.