EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.23 million EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $41.81 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.66B. EQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.3% off its 52-week high of $51.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.95, which suggests the last value was 57.07% up since then. When we look at EQT Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.35 million.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

With action -4.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.70%, with the 5-day performance at -4.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is -11.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQT Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.91% over the past 6 months, a 365.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EQT Corporation will rise 616.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 182.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.54 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that EQT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.12 billion and $1.41 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2022 estimates are for EQT Corporation earnings to increase by 3.60%.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 31. The 1.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of EQT Corporation shares while 95.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.10%. There are 95.64% institutions holding the EQT Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.27% of the shares, roughly 63.88 million EQT shares worth $2.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 32.18 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.28 million shares estimated at $456.66 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 9.81 million shares worth around $337.65 million.