Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) : Investors Should Not Dump ENSC Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 7.63 million Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at $0.02 or 7.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.83M. ENSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -2816.67% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 20.83% up since then. When we look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENSC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2650 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 7.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.96%, with the 5-day performance at 7.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is -13.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENSC’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.85% over the past 6 months, a 60.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.1 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 978.50%.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.40% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares while 15.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.45%. There are 15.82% institutions holding the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock share, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.75% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million ENSC shares worth $2.81 million.

Anson Funds Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.14% or 1.88 million shares worth $2.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 62012.0 shares worth around $34770.0.