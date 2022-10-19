Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Shares Are Down -64.46% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.73 changed hands at $0.33 or 7.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.56B. DSEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -280.55% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.16, which suggests the last value was 12.05% up since then. When we look at Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 708.28K.

Analysts gave the Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DSEY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Instantly DSEY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.75 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 7.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.46%, with the 5-day performance at 6.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is -14.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSEY’s forecast low is $5.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -217.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diversey Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.65% over the past 6 months, a -28.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diversey Holdings Ltd. will fall -43.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $708.2 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $732.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $664.34 million and $689.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Diversey Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -375.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.81% per year.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.25% of Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares while 96.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.30%. There are 96.07% institutions holding the Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 72.97% of the shares, roughly 236.56 million DSEY shares worth $1.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.93% or 12.76 million shares worth $96.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 6.33 million shares estimated at $62.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 3.36 million shares worth around $25.42 million.