Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.96 changed hands at -$0.52 or -4.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78B. COUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -215.64% off its 52-week high of $37.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.81, which suggests the last value was 17.98% up since then. When we look at Coursera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 884.02K.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Instantly COUR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.90 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.06%, with the 5-day performance at 3.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is 8.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.08 days.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coursera Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.51% over the past 6 months, a 2.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coursera Inc. will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $133.8 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Coursera Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $141.49 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Coursera Inc. earnings to decrease by -149.30%.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.03% of Coursera Inc. shares while 76.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.53%. There are 76.83% institutions holding the Coursera Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.09% of the shares, roughly 17.42 million COUR shares worth $401.39 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.02% or 15.87 million shares worth $365.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 6.44 million shares estimated at $148.29 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 3.45% of the shares, roughly 4.97 million shares worth around $101.07 million.