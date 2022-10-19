Could KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.09. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at $0.26 or 24.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.82M. KULR’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.64% off its 52-week high of $3.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 22.73% up since then. When we look at KULR Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 229.56K.

Analysts gave the KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KULR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 24.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.17%, with the 5-day performance at 17.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) is -8.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KULR’s forecast low is $3.50 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -430.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -165.15% for it to hit the projected low.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KULR Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.84% over the past 6 months, a -26.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KULR Technology Group Inc. will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 101.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $950k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that KULR Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $628k and $601k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 142.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.50%. The 2022 estimates are for KULR Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -328.00%.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.26% of KULR Technology Group Inc. shares while 4.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.55%. There are 4.81% institutions holding the KULR Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.00% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million KULR shares worth $6.15 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $4.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $1.61 million.