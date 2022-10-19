Could Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s per share price at $6.91 changed hands at -$1.2 or -14.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $170.75M. CONN’s last price was a discount, traded about -289.58% off its 52-week high of $26.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.93, which suggests the last value was -0.29% down since then. When we look at Conn’s Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.65K.

Analysts gave the Conn’s Inc. (CONN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CONN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Conn’s Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) trade information

Instantly CONN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.27 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -14.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.62%, with the 5-day performance at -10.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is -24.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CONN’s forecast low is $13.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -88.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Conn’s Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.52% over the past 6 months, a -107.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Conn’s Inc. will fall -92.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -71.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $370.23 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Conn’s Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $366.52 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Conn’s Inc. earnings to decrease by -107.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.00% per year.

CONN Dividends

Conn’s Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 05 and December 09.

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.96% of Conn’s Inc. shares while 93.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 124.78%. There are 93.64% institutions holding the Conn’s Inc. stock share, with Stephens Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 17.78% of the shares, roughly 4.23 million CONN shares worth $33.93 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.40% or 3.9 million shares worth $60.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco S&P Small Cap Value With Momentum ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $9.11 million under it, the former controlled 4.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 4.62% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $8.82 million.