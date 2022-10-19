Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.82 million Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.00M. CFMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -915.38% off its 52-week high of $1.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Conformis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 769.86K.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) trade information

Instantly CFMS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1850 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -4.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.89%, with the 5-day performance at -27.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) is -49.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Conformis Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.99% over the past 6 months, a -3,100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Conformis Inc. will fall -138.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.15 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Conformis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $16.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.35 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -73.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Conformis Inc. earnings to increase by 95.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.58% per year.

CFMS Dividends

Conformis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.00% of Conformis Inc. shares while 53.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.24%. There are 53.99% institutions holding the Conformis Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.80% of the shares, roughly 20.03 million CFMS shares worth $12.49 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 17.28 million shares worth $10.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. With 13.76 million shares estimated at $8.59 million under it, the former controlled 7.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held about 6.92% of the shares, roughly 12.84 million shares worth around $4.54 million.