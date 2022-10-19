Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.09 changed hands at -$0.14 or -1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.66B. CD’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.78% off its 52-week high of $10.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 47.11% up since then. When we look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Analysts gave the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CD as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.63 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.59%, with the 5-day performance at -6.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is -16.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chindata Group Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.79% over the past 6 months, a 78.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chindata Group Holdings Limited will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $158.64 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 194.00%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 28.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares while 45.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.38%. There are 45.09% institutions holding the Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.98% of the shares, roughly 11.17 million CD shares worth $79.23 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.86% or 7.21 million shares worth $51.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. With 6.29 million shares estimated at $44.6 million under it, the former controlled 3.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $10.89 million.