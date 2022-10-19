C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) : Investors Should Not Dump CHRW Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $92.88 changed hands at -$3.32 or -3.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.97B. CHRW’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.52% off its 52-week high of $121.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $86.57, which suggests the last value was 6.79% up since then. When we look at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) trade information

Instantly CHRW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 98.40 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 subtracted -3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.62%, with the 5-day performance at 2.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is -9.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.49 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.95% over the past 6 months, a 38.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. will rise 16.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.55 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.43 billion and $6.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2022 estimates are for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings to increase by 69.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

CHRW Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 28. The 2.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares while 96.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.98%. There are 96.25% institutions holding the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.96% of the shares, roughly 16.5 million CHRW shares worth $1.78 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.26% or 15.61 million shares worth $1.68 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.43 million shares estimated at $788.33 million under it, the former controlled 5.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 3.72 million shares worth around $400.9 million.