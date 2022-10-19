Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $118.80 changed hands at $2.49 or 2.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.09B. BURL’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.04% off its 52-week high of $304.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $106.47, which suggests the last value was 10.38% up since then. When we look at Burlington Stores Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) trade information

Instantly BURL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 121.46 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.25%, with the 5-day performance at 2.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is -14.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.03 days.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Burlington Stores Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.79% over the past 6 months, a -52.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Burlington Stores Inc. will fall -86.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.05 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Burlington Stores Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $2.32 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Burlington Stores Inc. earnings to increase by 282.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.30% per year.

BURL Dividends

Burlington Stores Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Burlington Stores Inc. shares while 116.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.23%. There are 116.82% institutions holding the Burlington Stores Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.96% of the shares, roughly 9.22 million BURL shares worth $1.68 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.91% or 5.88 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 2.49 million shares estimated at $339.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 3.59% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $432.65 million.