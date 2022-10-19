Are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.30 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $852.00M. DO’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.06% off its 52-week high of $12.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.17, which suggests the last value was 37.71% up since then. When we look at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Instantly DO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.46 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.67%, with the 5-day performance at 4.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is 11.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DO’s forecast low is $9.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. earnings to decrease by -135.10%.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares while 83.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.03%. There are 83.00% institutions holding the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock share, with Lasry, Marc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.53% of the shares, roughly 12.54 million DO shares worth $89.39 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 8.23 million shares worth $58.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were American High-Income Trust and Income Fund of America Inc. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $17.39 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $13.75 million.