Are Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 4.81 million Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.19 changing hands around $1.98 or 31.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $522.69M. AMPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -217.58% off its 52-week high of $26.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.64, which suggests the last value was 31.14% up since then. When we look at Amprius Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Analysts gave the Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMPX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amprius Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Instantly AMPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.65 on Tuesday, 10/18/22 added 31.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.90%, with the 5-day performance at -13.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) is 5.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMPX’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -70.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Amprius Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $500k.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 82.28% of Amprius Technologies Inc. shares while 0.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.34%. There are 0.24% institutions holding the Amprius Technologies Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Drone Technology ETF the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.00% of the shares, roughly 1700.0 AMPX shares worth $14585.0.