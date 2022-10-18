Will Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 5.5 million Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $2.08 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $665.29M. BNGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -201.92% off its 52-week high of $6.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 44.23% up since then. When we look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.12 million.

Analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNGO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.35 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.43%, with the 5-day performance at 5.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -6.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BNGO’s forecast low is $6.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -476.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -188.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bionano Genomics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.33% over the past 6 months, a -69.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bionano Genomics Inc. will fall -57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.79 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Bionano Genomics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $7.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.23 million and $6.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Bionano Genomics Inc. earnings to increase by 33.60%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares while 28.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.42%. There are 28.85% institutions holding the Bionano Genomics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.26% of the shares, roughly 21.02 million BNGO shares worth $43.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.40% or 15.63 million shares worth $32.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.82 million shares estimated at $18.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $13.03 million.