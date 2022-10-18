Why To Invest In Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at -$0.12 or -16.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.12M. SIEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -923.33% off its 52-week high of $6.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Sientra Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 720.07K.

Analysts gave the Sientra Inc. (SIEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SIEN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sientra Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Instantly SIEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Monday, 10/17/22 subtracted -16.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.75%, with the 5-day performance at -21.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIEN’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -733.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sientra Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.59% over the past 6 months, a 9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sientra Inc. will rise 34.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -175.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.75 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Sientra Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $22.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.68 million and $18.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Sientra Inc. earnings to increase by 18.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.04% of Sientra Inc. shares while 78.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.02%. There are 78.56% institutions holding the Sientra Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.02% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million SIEN shares worth $8.37 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 3.39 million shares worth $7.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Baron Discovery Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $5.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.51% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $4.87 million.