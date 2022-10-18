Why To Invest In Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.93M. HLBZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -5603.7% off its 52-week high of $15.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Helbiz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.50 million.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Instantly HLBZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.15%, with the 5-day performance at -13.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is -48.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.32 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Helbiz Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $9.4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Helbiz Inc. earnings to decrease by -306.30%.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 97.73% of Helbiz Inc. shares while 7.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 332.21%. There are 7.53% institutions holding the Helbiz Inc. stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.56% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million HLBZ shares worth $2.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 30804.0 shares worth around $33268.0.