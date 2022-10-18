Why Should You Invest In Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR)?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at $0.02 or 6.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.68M. BIOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1341.86% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 11.63% up since then. When we look at Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Instantly BIOR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4479 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 6.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.28%, with the 5-day performance at 7.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) is -33.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.86 days.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biora Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.33% over the past 6 months, a 85.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biora Therapeutics Inc. will rise 90.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -99.60% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $463k.

The 2022 estimates are for Biora Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 51.50%.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.42% of Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares while 29.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.22%. There are 29.76% institutions holding the Biora Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.21% of the shares, roughly 29.86 million BIOR shares worth $34.63 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 6.54 million shares worth $7.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.37 million shares estimated at $3.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $1.88 million.