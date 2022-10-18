When Will Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $89.13 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $105.55B. SBUX’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.17% off its 52-week high of $117.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.39, which suggests the last value was 23.27% up since then. When we look at Starbucks Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.19 million.

Analysts gave the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended SBUX as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Starbucks Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.72.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Instantly SBUX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 90.70 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.00%, with the 5-day performance at 2.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is -2.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SBUX’s forecast low is $87.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Starbucks Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.68% over the past 6 months, a -11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Starbucks Corporation will fall -28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.33 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Starbucks Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $8.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.15 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Starbucks Corporation earnings to increase by 351.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.83% per year.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03. The 2.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Starbucks Corporation shares while 70.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.84%. There are 70.71% institutions holding the Starbucks Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.92% of the shares, roughly 102.37 million SBUX shares worth $9.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.44% or 73.92 million shares worth $6.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 33.77 million shares estimated at $3.02 billion under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 25.39 million shares worth around $2.27 billion.