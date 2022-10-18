WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Is A Risk Capital Investorâ€™s Play

In the last trading session, 4.64 million WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $2.37 changed hands at $0.11 or 4.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. WEâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -531.65% off its 52-week high of $14.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 6.33% up since then. When we look at WeWork Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.53 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 4.87% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.44%, with the 5-day performance at -1.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -34.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.08 days.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WeWork Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -60.03% over the past 6 months, a 87.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $824.31 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that WeWork Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $906.13 million.

The 2022 estimates are for WeWork Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.90%.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.63% of WeWork Inc. shares while 83.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.66%. There are 83.75% institutions holding the WeWork Inc. stock share, with SB Global Advisers Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 45.98% of the shares, roughly 324.35 million WE shares worth $2.21 billion.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.49% or 81.08 million shares worth $552.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. With 11.59 million shares estimated at $84.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 11.28 million shares worth around $76.92 million.