Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.03 or 5.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.10M. TNXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -3821.57% off its 52-week high of $20.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 7.84% up since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.75 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5150 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.57%, with the 5-day performance at 1.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -35.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -90.87% over the past 6 months, a 58.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.90% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 53.60%.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares while 9.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.08%. There are 9.08% institutions holding the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.74% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million TNXP shares worth $7.92 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 0.6 million shares worth $4.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $2.46 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $1.2 million.