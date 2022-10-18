Stock Performance And Forecast For Synlogic Inc.

In the last trading session, 0.89 million Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.23 changing hands around $0.15 or 13.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $78.79M. SYBX’s current price is a discount, trading about -143.9% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 32.52% up since then. When we look at Synlogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.19K.

Analysts gave the Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SYBX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Synlogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Instantly SYBX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 13.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.37%, with the 5-day performance at -10.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is -3.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SYBX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -631.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -387.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Synlogic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.55% over the past 6 months, a 19.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synlogic Inc. will rise 17.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -66.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Synlogic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $90k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -90.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Synlogic Inc. earnings to increase by 33.70%.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.71% of Synlogic Inc. shares while 61.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.35%. There are 61.71% institutions holding the Synlogic Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 10.53 million SYBX shares worth $25.28 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.49% or 6.67 million shares worth $16.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.43 million shares estimated at $2.65 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $3.65 million.