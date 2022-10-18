Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB): Don’t Ditch STAB Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 8.68 million Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.05 or 35.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.34M. STAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -1890.48% off its 52-week high of $4.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 47.62% up since then. When we look at Statera Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Analysts gave the Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended STAB as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Statera Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) trade information

Instantly STAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2328 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 35.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.67%, with the 5-day performance at 25.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) is 17.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STAB’s forecast low is $40.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18947.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18947.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -64.30%.

STAB Dividends

Statera Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.75% of Statera Biopharma Inc. shares while 4.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.24%. There are 4.26% institutions holding the Statera Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.04% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million STAB shares worth $0.12 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 0.38 million shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $32437.0.