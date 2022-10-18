Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.66 million Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.77 changing hands around $3.3 or 7.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.56B. SILK’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.13% off its 52-week high of $63.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.21, which suggests the last value was 40.55% up since then. When we look at Silk Road Medical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 306.14K.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

Instantly SILK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.99 on Monday, 10/17/22 added 7.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) is -3.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.15 days.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silk Road Medical Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.07% over the past 6 months, a -25.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Silk Road Medical Inc will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.5 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Silk Road Medical Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $35.95 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Silk Road Medical Inc earnings to decrease by -0.10%.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares while 107.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.78%. There are 107.40% institutions holding the Silk Road Medical Inc stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.64% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million SILK shares worth $168.79 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.67% or 3.75 million shares worth $154.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 2.79 million shares estimated at $115.27 million under it, the former controlled 7.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 3.76% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $54.49 million.